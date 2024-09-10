Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

