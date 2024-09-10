Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 706.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

