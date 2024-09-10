Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.43 Million in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,826 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

AU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

