Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.