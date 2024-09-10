Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after buying an additional 40,721 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

