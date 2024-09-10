Caprock Group LLC Purchases 33,150 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 287.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 207,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.