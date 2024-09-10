Caprock Group LLC Purchases 3,755 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after buying an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 627.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after acquiring an additional 539,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $111,736,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $214.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

