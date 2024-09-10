Caprock Group LLC Purchases 3,982 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 1.8 %

WM opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.