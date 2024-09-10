Caprock Group LLC Purchases 4,865 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 698.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 305,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 267,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

