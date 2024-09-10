Caprock Group LLC Purchases 5,898 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

