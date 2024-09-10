Caprock Group LLC Purchases 735 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Copart by 6,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

