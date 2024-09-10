Caprock Group LLC Purchases 8,502 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 11.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 358,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.