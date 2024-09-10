Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SYF opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.