Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $249.19 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $253.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

