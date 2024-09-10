Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.05% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $27,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 44.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.57%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

