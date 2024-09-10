Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,733,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,699,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.87. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

