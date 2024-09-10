Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $10,629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,733,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,699,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00.
  • On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70.
  • On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.87. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.40.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

