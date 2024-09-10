Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

