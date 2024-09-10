C&C Group (LON:CCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 578.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. C&C Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 178.20 ($2.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £594.10 million, a P/E ratio of -635.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

In other C&C Group news, insider Feargal O’Rourke acquired 50,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £78,000 ($102,000.78). In other news, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 44,151 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £69,317.07 ($90,646.10). Also, insider Feargal O’Rourke acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £78,000 ($102,000.78). Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

