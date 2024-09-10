CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.13. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,013,291 shares changing hands.

CEMIG Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.29.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

About CEMIG

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

