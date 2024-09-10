Certuity LLC Acquires Shares of 10,004 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

