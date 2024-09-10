Certuity LLC Buys 300 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 109,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 27,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

