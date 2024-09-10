Certuity LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Certuity LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

