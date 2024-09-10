Certuity LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Certuity LLC decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 233,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 332,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 313,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

