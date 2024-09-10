Certuity LLC Has $272,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

