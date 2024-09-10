Certuity LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

