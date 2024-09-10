Certuity LLC Invests $109,000 in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Certuity LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Syros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 144,869 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $178,365.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.