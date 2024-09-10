Certuity LLC Invests $201,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.