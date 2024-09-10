Certuity LLC Invests $291,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Shares of IYY opened at $132.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average of $129.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $137.55.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

