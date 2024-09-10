Certuity LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Certuity LLC decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 658,303 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 168,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $111.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

