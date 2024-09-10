Certuity LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,545 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1,187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.