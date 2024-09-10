Certuity LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,561,455 shares of company stock worth $762,858,509. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.