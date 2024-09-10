Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 528.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 52.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

