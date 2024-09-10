Certuity LLC Purchases Shares of 568 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after acquiring an additional 791,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,547,000 after purchasing an additional 245,872 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $471.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.97 and a 200-day moving average of $427.12. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $498.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.