Certuity LLC Purchases Shares of 881 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.