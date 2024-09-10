Certuity LLC Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Certuity LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PHM opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.