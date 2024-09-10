Certuity LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Certuity LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $2,783,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $387.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $417.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

