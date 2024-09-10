Certuity LLC Sells 117 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Certuity LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $246.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average is $248.66.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

