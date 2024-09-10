Certuity LLC Sells 303 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Certuity LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after buying an additional 1,868,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,483 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.