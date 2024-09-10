Certuity LLC Sells 893 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Certuity LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day moving average of $234.57.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

