Certuity LLC Takes $202,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 18.4% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Umpqua Bank grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $187.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.74 and a 12 month high of $191.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.