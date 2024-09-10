Certuity LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

