Certuity LLC Takes $249,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,141.25.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,029.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $2,064.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,823.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,660.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

