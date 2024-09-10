Certuity LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

