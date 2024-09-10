Certuity LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

