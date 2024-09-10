Certuity LLC Takes Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after buying an additional 2,006,459 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820,587 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 869.3% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 230,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $689.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

