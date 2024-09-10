Certuity LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Certuity LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,129,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,567,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

