CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.91.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

