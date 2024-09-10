Charles Monte Goble Buys 380,000 Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS) Stock

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) insider Charles Monte Goble bought 380,000 shares of Visionstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$22,800.00.

Charles Monte Goble also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Charles Monte Goble purchased 200,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

Visionstate Stock Performance

Shares of CVE VIS opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Visionstate Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$12.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -1.87.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

