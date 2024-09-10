Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Baird R W cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.06. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

