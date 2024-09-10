Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of CVR opened at $16.53 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.55%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.